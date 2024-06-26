Expand / Collapse search

Judge dismisses claims against Dak Prescott in civil court

Published  June 26, 2024 5:17pm CDT
Collin County
DALLAS - A Collin County civil court judge dismissed the sexual assault and defamation claims against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The plaintiff, Victoria Shores, accused Prescott of sexually assaulting her in the back of an SUV outside a Dallas strip club in 2017. Prescott denied the allegation.

The star quarterback accused Shores of extortion and claimed she wanted $100 million in exchange for not going to police. Shores countered by accusing Prescott of defaming her.

A judge on Wednesday sided with Prescott and set a hearing for September on possible sanctions against Shores.

Dallas police found insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges against Prescott.

Prescott filed a criminal complaint against Shores on the extortion claim. That case is under review by the Collin County DA.

