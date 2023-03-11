Balloon release held to remember Lake Highlands 16-year-old killed in shooting

article

Dozens of people gathered for a balloon release Friday night in memory of a murdered Dallas 16-year-old.

Dadrien Harrison was shot and killed at an apartment complex not far from Lake Highlands High School on February 28.

He was a junior at the school.

His family believes he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It was so important for the community, and we’re so grateful to so many people that came out to show his mom and his family love and support, the Lake Highlands area, even some staff of RISD, even students, his friends came out, and that’s what it’s about," said Patricia Allen, founder of the No More Violence Organization. "It takes a community effort to show the community that we’re here for the family and show them we love them and care for them."

Harrison's funeral is Saturday.

Police arrested a 14-year-old for the murder.

His name has not been released.