D.G. Yuengling & Son, America's oldest brewery, to roll out beer in Texas later this year

America’s oldest brewery, D.G. Yuengling & Son, announced its beer will soon be available in Texas.

Yuengling’s beer is expected to be available at Texas retailer starting in fall 2021.

The beers will be brewed here in North Texas at the Molson Coors Ft. Worth brewery, according to a press release about the expansion.

This is part of a joint venture with Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand Yuengling’s reach to "millions of beer fans in the Lone Star state."

Yuengling is currently in 22 states on the East Coast, and Texas is the first state in its "westward expansion."

"We have heard from consumers all over the country who are excited to enjoy our beer, which is why we're proud to announce that Texas will be the first western state we'll be expanding to," Wendy Yuengling, 6th generation family member and Chief Administrative Officer and D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. said in the release. "We are working hard to ensure our recipes and brewing traditions will be followed to our high-quality standards. We have passionate Yuengling fans in Texas, so we are excited to finally bring them the goods."