Cybersecurity, Chinese government the biggest threats to U.S., North Texas, Dallas FBI leader says

The FBI held a summit on Tuesday with more than 100 Texas university administrators and faculty on how to protect against intellectual property theft by foreign nations.

Matthew Desarno, the outgoing Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Field Office of the FBI says cybersecurity and China's government pose the greatest threat to America and North Texas.

"The area I think where we have the most long-term vulnerability is in cyber, in general. That's both criminal cyber and national security cyber," said Desarno. "The ongoing over efforts of the Chinese Communist Party to replace the United States as the global power."

Desarno, who plans to retire on Oct. 31, presided over a number of high profile moments during his time in Dallas, including the 2019 attack on the Federal Building in Downtown Dallas.

The 22-year-old shooter was shot dead by a federal police office.

In 2020, there were protests across the country following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin.

"During that time we spent a lot of time ensuring that we were protecting people's First Amendment rights and holding criminals accountable for criminal activity," he said.

He investigated many involved in the January 6th riots at the Capitol. Nearly 50 people were investigated by the Dallas Field Office, including some alleged leaders of the insurrection. Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, from Granbury, was arrested in Little Elm. He is currently on trial.

"That brand of extremism was present in our AOR, which, we knew it was present, but then we saw the scope of it," said Desarno.

Lastly, the hostage standoff at a Colleyville synagogue that could have had a very different outcome.

"We had success there for a variety of reasons. Probably most significantly, the behavior of the conduct of the hostages, combined with the professionalism and heroism of both the hostages and the negotiators," Desarno said.

He also says he is disturbed by the gun violence in North Texas.

Desarno leaves his post at the end of the month. He will continue working in the private sector.