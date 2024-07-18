CBP warns of dangers of buying fake merchandise with 'Truth Behind Counterfeits' campaign

The United States Customs and Border Protection is warning the public about counterfeit merchandise.

It goes without saying that everyone loves a bargain. But if the price sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

CBP’s Truth Behind Counterfeits campaign made a stop at DFW International Airport Thursday warning people about the dangers of knockoffs.

As part of the campaign, CBP officers had a ‘roadshow’ display featuring several counterfeit items that had been seized.

From Nike shows to pricey designer perfumes, watches and bags to even vehicle airbags, all items on display were fake.

"So it looks like it’s an e-reader or something, right? But when you open it, it’s a counterfeit cell phone. So they try to get it past inspection with a different box," explained CBP Officer Robert Markiewicz.

The awareness campaign is the latest effort by Customs and Border Protection to try and wrangle an illegal trend that’s out of control.

"We are seeing millions of more shipments and items entering the United States and even our port here in Dallas," Markiewicz said. "In one quarter, we had over a 12-million-item increase."

Something major is the unseen. Sometimes, dangerous health risks are lurking within phony goods.

"Overseas lots of places use animal urine to tan leather," Markiewicz said. "Now, you’re putting that against your skin."

Officer Markiewicz says a recent warehouse exposed tens of thousands of counterfeit vape pens that were all made with chemicals, including power steering fluid.

Airport employee Wanda Artis is shocked.

"It amazes me," she said. "I had no idea how all of this stuff can come into the U.S."

The federal crackdown involves widespread undercover operations to intercept air, rail and trucking cargo shipments. But another component of the campaign is to warn people not to be enticed to buy counterfeit goods as the price could include legal consequences.

"If in fact they are bringing counterfeit items through, we will seize it," Markiewicz warned. "There can be a monetary penalty as well. It really depends. If you bring one purse through, it’s maybe different than if you bring 35."

CBP says all the counterfeit items used in the roadshow display were seized and will be destroyed.