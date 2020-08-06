Culture Conversations: Tamika Mallory shares the latest in the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor

Culture Conversations is an engaging and informative FOX 11 digital program aimed at closely examining the issues that our nation is grappling with at this moment: race, inequality, justice, policing, political strength, and what these issues mean to our future.

This week's episode of Culture Conversations features Civil Rights Activist Tamika Mallory and Dr. Janice Gassam-Asare.

Tamika Mallory: The co-founder of Until Freedom is a nationally-recognized civil rights leader. Mallory is no stranger to leading a revolution. As the daughter of parents who were founding members of Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, her early years were spent attending rallies and protests. At just 15-years-old, she became a staff member for NAN, later becoming its younger Executive Director in history. Mallory has also worked closely with the Obama Administration on gun control legislation. In 2017, she was one of four co-chairs who helped organize the global Women’s March Movement. Currently, you will find her on the frontlines demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, fighting against racism and police violence.

Mallory spoke to Culture Conversations Host Mimi Brown about her activism, her recent arrest outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and what was behind that powerful, not viral speech in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd. Mallory was even mentioned in one of Beyonce's latest songs called "Black Parade."

Dr. Janice Gassam-Asare: The first-generation Cameroonian-American, and the author of the best-selling book "Dirty Diversity: A Practical Guide to Foster an Equitable and Inclusive Workplace for All." Dr. Gassam Asure has a Ph.D. in organizational psychology and is a professor of business management at Sacred Heart University. Dr. Asare is also a TEDx speaker and host of the Dirty Diversity podcast where she discusses all things diversity, equity, inclusion.

Dr. Gassam-Asure spoke about her recent Forbes article titled "Thank you for the Symbolic Gestures, but Black People Need Reparations."

Mimi Brown: Culture Conversations is hosted by Mimi Brown. She is a Segment Producer for Good Day LA and has also worked for NBC News, US Weekly, and ABC News. Brown earned her Bachelor's degree from Howard University and also holds a Master's degree from American University. You can follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

