Crowley Police locate, arrest child kidnapping suspect using Flock camera system

The Brief 23-year-old Manuel Hernandez was arrested by Crowley Police on Monday and is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and vehicle theft. Police say Hernandez stole a vehicle occupied by a six-year-old child at a Walmart Fuel Center in the 1300 block of E. FM 1187. Crowley officers were able to track the stolen vehicle and Hernandez through the Flock camera system and with assistance from the Fort Worth Police Department.



Police in Crowley arrested a child kidnapping suspect on Monday with help from the Fort Worth Police Department and the Flock camera system.

Crowley child kidnapping arrest

Manuel Hernandez, 23 (CTSY: Crowley PD)

What we know:

On Monday, October 12, Crowley Police responded to reports of a vehicle theft at a Walmart Fuel Center in the 1300 block of E. FM 1187,

The vehicle stolen was occupied by a 6-year-old child.

Police tracked the stolen vehicle as it was traveling north to Fort Worth using Flock cameras, eventually locating the vehicle in the 1200 block of W. Spurgeon Street with the help of the Fort Worth Police Department.

The child was located unharmed inside the vehicle, and was safely reunited with his family.

The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Manuel Hernandez, fled on foot, but was located and taken into custody. Fort Worth PD and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office assisted in tracking Hernandez down.

Hernandez has been charged with kidnapping, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. He is in custody at the Crowley Police Department.

Police believe the incident was isolated and there is no further threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the alleged vehicle theft and kidnapping is not known.

What they're saying:

"The Crowley Police Department extends its appreciation to the Fort Worth Police Department and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office for their prompt assistance and coordinated efforts, which contributed to the child's safe return and the peaceful resolution of this incident," the Crowley Police Department said in a statement.