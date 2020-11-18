Crowley ISD moves to virtual learning due to COVID surge
CROWLEY, Texas - Another school district is going back to all virtual learning for a while due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Crowley ISD said it is experiencing staffing shortages due to the rising number of cases and people having to go into quarantine for being in close contact with positive cases.
The district will move to all virtual learning starting Thursday.
In-person instruction will resume on Monday, Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving break.