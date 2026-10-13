Crowley child kidnapping suspect identified through Kate Spade sunglasses, face mask

The Brief 23-year-old Manuel Hernandez was arrested by Crowley Police on October 12 after police say he stole a car with a six-year-old child inside of it. Hernandez was located using Flock cameras, which tracked him to Fort Worth. He was detained after fleeing from authorities and is facing multiple charges. An arrest affidavit states police were able to identify Hernandez by a face mask used during the alleged kidnapping and a pair of sunglasses in his possession belonging to the vehicle's owner.



Police identified the suspect accused of stealing a vehicle occupied by a young child in Crowley on Monday from designer sunglasses in his possession from the vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

Crowley child kidnapping arrest

Manuel Hernandez, 23 (Tarrant County Jail)

What we know:

On Monday, Oct. 12, Crowley Police arrested 23-year-old Manuel Hernandez in Fort Worth.

Hernandez is accused of stealing a vehicle containing a young child from a Walmart Fuel Center in the 1300 block of E. FM 1187.

Police tracked the stolen vehicle as it was traveling north to Fort Worth using Flock cameras, a GPS on a tablet inside the vehicle, and the Fort Worth Police Department's real-time crime center.

FWPD real-time crime center

The vehicle was later located in the 1200 block of W. Spurgeon Street. The child was located unharmed inside the vehicle, and was safely reunited with his family.

Hernandez fled on foot from police but was located and taken into custody. He's been charged with kidnapping, vehicle theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police believe the incident was isolated and there is no further threat to the public.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest affidavit, Hernandez attempted to conceal his actions to police, and denied taking the vehicle or being in Crowley when the theft occurred.

When interviewed by police, the child victim said Hernandez was wearing a mask when the attempted kidnapping occurred. Police found a "cold weather style mask that would conceal his face" on Hernandez at the time of his arrest.

Hernandez was also in possession of a pair of Kate Spade sunglasses when he was arrested. The vehicle's owner confirmed she owned a pair of Kate Spade sunglasses, and identified them through their color and the cleaning cloth inside their case.

What they're saying:

"Our real-time crime center is very resourceful," Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada tells FOX 4's Dionne Anglin. "Within 17 minutes, we were able to locate that vehicle with the child inside unharmed.

"When you get great teamwork involved with current technology you get a great outcome."

Buddy Calzada

What's next:

Hernandez has been booked into the Tarrant County Jail. His bond has been set at $72,500.