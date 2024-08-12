CrossFit Drowning: Independent group to investigate Lazar Dukic’s death

article

A third party will investigate how a CrossFit athlete died while swimming during an international competition in Fort Worth.

Lazar Dukic drowned Thursday in Marine Creek Lake on the first day of the CrossFit Games.

In a post on X, CEO Don Faul said the community is "shattered" after the loss.

The competition continued after a special tribute was held for Dukic.

"The safety of our athletes is our most important responsibility and this tragedy happened on our watch. We must understand what happened and ensure we do everything in our power to make sure it doesn’t happen again," Faul said.

The CrossFit community raised nearly $100,000 for Dukic’s family.