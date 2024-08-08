CrossFit Games: Athlete drowns in Fort Worth lake during swimming event

An athlete drowned during a CrossFit Games competition at Marine Creek Lake in Fort Worth on Thursday morning.

Fort Worth police say they will not release the identity of the athlete until the family is informed and the athlete is identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Don Faul, the CEO of CrossFit, says the rest of today's events and activities have been suspended.

The body was later recovered by the Fort Worth Fire Department.

"We are fully cooperating with authorities and doing everything we can to support the family at this time," read a statement from The CrossFit Games. "The well-being of competitors is our first priority and we are heartbroken by this tragic event."

The individual run swim event was scheduled to begin Thursday at 7 a.m., according to the event's website. The event includes a 3.5-mile run followed by an 800-meter swim.

Police and fire were called to the area at 8 a.m.. SKY 4 saw a boat focused in the area near a CrossFIt buoy. The body was recovered around 10.

The event was scheduled to be streamed on several platforms, including ESPN+, YouTube and Twitch. As of 10 a.m., none of the livestreams were active.

Scheduled livestreams for the rest of the day on Thursday were removed from the CrossFit Games YouTube channel.

The CrossFit Games is being held in Fort Worth, Texas for the first time.

During the four-day games, competitors from 33 countries compete in various workouts for the title "Fittest on Earth."

The four-day event was set to take place at Dickies Arena and other areas in and around Fort Worth.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.