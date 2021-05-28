Critical race theory bill looks like it won't pass through Texas legislature this session

A controversial bill that would limit how teachers can discuss racism in the classroom was just one step from the governor's desk, but now it looks like that bill won't pass at all.

A point of order, or a violation of procedure, was raised in the Texas House when discussing the amendments passed by the Senate, amendments that were drastically different from the House’s initial version of its bill.

The point of order was sustained, effectively blocking the bill.

Friday afternoon, HB 3979, also known as the critical race theory bill, was abruptly halted in the House after Democrats brought a procedural violation to the floor’s attention.

The bill says teachers "can’t be forced to discuss current events."

And if they do, they "can’t give deference to any one perspective."

It was widely panned by educators in Texas, but it’s also fired up parents who support the bill.

And it’s a topic that’s become a platform for successful school board campaigns in North Texas.

SMU political science professor Cal Jillson explained how the bill was stalled.

"The elements of the Senate bill were read to the House, and the question was, is that legitimate or is that out of order? It was ruled by the House it was out of order," he said.

On top of several new additions the Senate put in, some language from the initial House version was removed.

That included an amendment requiring schools teach that white supremacy is wrong.

Representative James Talarico, from round rock, questioned why requirements that students learn about historical women and people of color were removed.

"By my count, the new version from the Senate, again, this is not the version we passed from the House, it removes nine historical figures of color and six females of historical figure. Which means all mentions of people of color or woman have been removed from this bill," he said.

"In a sense, people threw up their hands. Democrats and a number of Republicans said this is not in our interest to struggle to get something done which will boomerang on us anyway," Jillson explained.

The bill, now back at the Senate, must pass both chambers in less than 72 hours, a task Jillson said is highly unlikely.

"The phrase that people use is performative politics. This is more a performance than actual substance," Jillson added. "Democrats usually have little to celebrate in the Texas legislature, so when they can block a conservative bill like this, it’s a good day’s work."

Jillson also said the biggest thing Democrats will be watching is if the language of House Bill 3979 is attached to a different bill on a related topic.

That is really the only way the language will be passed before Monday.