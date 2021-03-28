Crews recover body of 18-year-old missing at Benbrook Lake

article

Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens have recovered the body of an 18-year-old who was last seen on a kayak at Benbrook Lake on March 21.

Crews had been searching for Jose Reyes along Benbrook Lake since he went missing last week, and were able to recover his body Saturday afternoon.

The teen’s kayak had been found earlier.

Crews said issues with the sonar system made their search efforts difficult. They said a large number of submerged trees affected their equipment.