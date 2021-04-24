Crews recover body from Trinity River

article

Crews recovered a body from the Trinity River in Southeast Oak Cliff Saturday morning.

Police said they were called just before 8:30 a.m., after a hiker reported seeing the body near Loop 12.

Responding officers said it was floating toward Lemmon Creek.

About two hours later, Dallas Fire-Rescue’s water rescue team managed to get the body out of the water.

Police said the body is a female, and there was no obvious trauma to the body.

They said it will be classified as an unexplained death.