Crews recover body from Trinity River
DALLAS - Crews recovered a body from the Trinity River in Southeast Oak Cliff Saturday morning.
Police said they were called just before 8:30 a.m., after a hiker reported seeing the body near Loop 12.
Responding officers said it was floating toward Lemmon Creek.
About two hours later, Dallas Fire-Rescue’s water rescue team managed to get the body out of the water.
Police said the body is a female, and there was no obvious trauma to the body.
They said it will be classified as an unexplained death.