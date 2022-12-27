Crews preparing for Reunion Tower New Year’s Eve fireworks and drone show

article

The countdown is on to the annual Reunion Tower "Over the Top NYE 2023" celebration.

The Texas-sized show will include nearly 15,000 pounds of fireworks and more than 200 drone lights. Those drones are expected to fly in sync with the fireworks this year.

Crews will begin installing the pyrotechnics and equipment on Wednesday.

The setup is scheduled to be completed Saturday morning, just in time to ring in the new year at midnight.

There is no public viewing from the Reunion Tower lawn. Instead, organizers said people can enjoy the show from nearby locations such as the Hyatt Regency Dallas hotel or any parking lot where they can see the ball.

It will also be streamed online.