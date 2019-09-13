Crane expected to be fully removed from Dallas apartments by the end of September

The crane that collapsed onto a Dallas apartment building is on schedule to be fully removed by the end of September.

Elan City Lights Apartments posted an update on their Facebook page Friday that the removal process is more than halfway complete. The crane is being removed in sections, and dismantled by using a cutting torch.

Crews began work last month to remove the crane that fell on the Elan City Lights Apartments on June 9, killing 29-year-old Kiersten Smith, and displacing hundreds of other residents.

After the removal process is completed, engineers will begin looking at the “structural integrity” of the apartment building and parking garage.