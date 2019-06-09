This story is breaking. Check back for updates.
Updated Jun 09 2019 02:54PM CDT
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a large portion of North Texas until 7 p.m.
The main threat from these storms will be heavy rain, high winds, and possible hail.
The National Weather Service also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Collin, Dallas, Hunt, Kaufman, and Rockwall County until 2:30 p.m.
Updated Jun 09 2019 12:29PM CDT
DeSoto police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in a hotel parking lot early Sunday morning.
On Saturday, police were called to an "ongoing" domestic disturbance at a home involving an armed man.
Officials say a second call came in early Sunday morning involving the same suspect who was at the Magnuson Hotel, located at 1515 IH-35E Frontage Road.
Updated Jun 09 2019 10:30AM CDT
State Representative Eric Johnson has been elected as the next mayor of Dallas.
Johnson, who has served in the state legislature since 2010, beat out Dallas City Councilman Scott Griggs.
The two beat out a crowded list during the general election, but neither was able to win a majority of the vote, forcing the runoff election.