Cowtown Half Marathon returns with limited capacity

The Cowtown Half Marathon is back this weekend in Fort Worth after a few months’ delay.

Saturday’s event will be about a third of its usual size for safety reasons.

"We’re just thrilled we’re able to have an event and actually make it happen here in May. The volunteers are excited. The runners are excited. The staff is excited. We’re ready to go," said Heidi Swartz, the race director.

Saturday’s race starts and ends at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Registration for the in-person event is closed but people can still participate on their own virtually.

For more information, visit cowtownmarathon.org.