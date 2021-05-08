Cowtown Half Marathon returns with in-person races

article

The Cowtown Half Marathon filled the streets of Fort Worth Saturday morning.

The annual event, that usually happens in March, was different this year because of COVID-19 protocols.

The race started and ended at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, and starting at 6:30 a.m., four runners participating in the half marathon and relay took off every four seconds.

Then, at 8 a.m., a limited number of people participated in the 10K.

At 8:30 a.m., a few more runners started the 5K.

The start times were staggered to allow for social distancing.

Organizers said this was one of the first major races to host an in-person event in 2021.