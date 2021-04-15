COVID-19 vaccination site at Texas Motor Speedway sets new daily record

article

The Denton County Public Health (DCPH) COVID-19 vaccination hub at Texas Motor Speedway set a new daily record Wednesday, and the nearly 15,000 vaccines administered could also be a national record.

DCPH gave out 14,947 vaccines at the TMS site Wednesday, which surpasses its previous record of 12,927 on March 30.

That daily record could also be a record for most vaccines given at a single U.S. clinic location in one day, according to DCPH.

"[Wednesday was] a monumental day as we provided the highest number of vaccinations since we began operating our hub at Texas Motor Speedway," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a release. "This new record speaks to our ongoing efforts to efficiently get shots in arms. We have a terrific group of volunteers and staff who have helped in this endeavor and we are thankful for all they have done and continue to do."

In total, 313,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been given out at the site so far.

Those interested in signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine through DCPH should visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine.