COVID-19 testing sites in Dallas closed Monday due to expected inclement weather

The two COVID-19 testing sites in Dallas will be closed Monday due to expected inclement weather.

The locations, outside the American Airlines Center in Downtown Dallas and outside Dallas ISD’s Ellis Davis Field House, are have been open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but will begin operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Tuesday, when testing resumes.

In recent days, both sites have had to close early after reaching their daily limit of tests.

Also in Dallas, the Parkland Hospital System has set up a testing site but it is for current patients by appointment only.

In Fort Worth, John Peter Smith Hospital is open for only those who have already been screened and were told to show up for a test.