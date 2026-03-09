Driver survives after vehicle goes over cliff at Palo Duro Canyon

article

The Brief A driver survived a fall over a cliff at Palo Duro Canyon on Monday afternoon and walked to a nearby pavilion to seek help after exiting the vehicle. Park Road 5 is currently closed to allow emergency crews to investigate the scene and recover the vehicle; there is no current estimate for when it will reopen. The driver's condition and the cause of the crash are currently unknown as the Randall County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation.



A driver is receiving medical treatment after driving a vehicle over a cliff at Palo Duro Canyon on Monday afternoon, according to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Emergency dispatchers received a report of the accident at 12:10 p.m. Sheriff’s officials said the driver was able to exit the vehicle after the fall and walked to the park's Mack Dick Pavilion to seek help. It is unclear how far the driver walked.

Emergency medical services were dispatched to the pavilion to treat the driver. As of Monday afternoon, authorities had not released the driver's name or condition, and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

According to Texas DPS, the driver was taken to the hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries.

In response to the incident, officials have closed Park Road 5 to allow for the investigation and recovery of the vehicle. There is no immediate estimate on when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story.