Driver survives after vehicle goes over cliff at Palo Duro Canyon
CANYON, Texas - A driver is receiving medical treatment after driving a vehicle over a cliff at Palo Duro Canyon on Monday afternoon, according to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Emergency dispatchers received a report of the accident at 12:10 p.m. Sheriff’s officials said the driver was able to exit the vehicle after the fall and walked to the park's Mack Dick Pavilion to seek help. It is unclear how far the driver walked.
Emergency medical services were dispatched to the pavilion to treat the driver. As of Monday afternoon, authorities had not released the driver's name or condition, and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
According to Texas DPS, the driver was taken to the hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries.
In response to the incident, officials have closed Park Road 5 to allow for the investigation and recovery of the vehicle. There is no immediate estimate on when the road will reopen.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Randall County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.