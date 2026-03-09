Dallas weather: Storms return this week with large hail and tornado threat

article

The Brief North Texas will experience a warm and breezy Monday with highs in the low 80s before severe weather enters the forecast midweek. A storm system arriving Tuesday brings the threat of large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes to the DFW region. Once the storms exit Wednesday, a seasonable cooldown will give way to a sunny warmup with temperatures returning to the 80s by the weekend.



Monday Forecast

Following a few morning showers in the eastern counties, expect a warm and breezy Monday. High temperatures will climb into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday Forecast

As an upper-level low-pressure system moves to the west, scattered storms will move into the region Tuesday afternoon. Some of these storms could become severe, with the primary threats being large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Simultaneously, storms are expected to develop ahead of a dryline to the west. While the tornado threat remains low in this area, any storms that form could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts.

7-Day Forecast

Those overnight storms should push out to the east by Wednesday morning, but don't put the umbrella away just yet. As the main weather system moves directly over us Wednesday afternoon, we'll likely see another round of scattered storms that could still bring with some hail. Once everything finally clears out Wednesday evening, we can look forward to some drier, much more comfortable air moving back into the area.

Thursday will be noticeably cooler, with high temperatures settling in the mid-60s. However, sunshine and a quick warmup are expected by the weekend. Temperatures will rebound into the 80s on Friday and Saturday.