COVID-19 death toll rises to 7 in Dallas County, 56 new cases confirmed

For the fourth day in a row, Dallas County is reporting a new death related to the coronavirus. There are also 56 new cases of the disease.

The county now has a total of seven deaths and 303 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, easily the highest in Texas.

The latest person to die was a woman in her 90s who was a resident of Dallas. She did not have any high-risk chronic health conditions but became critically ill and was hospitalized because of the coronavirus.

The new totals do not include all of the hundreds of tests that have been done at two testing sites since Saturday.

Both drive-thru sites outside the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House have shut down early the past couple of days because they have run out of test kits.The AAC closed before noon Thursday after running out of tests.

The federal government is providing Dallas with about 5,000 tests a week. Those tests are for all of North Texas.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins doesn’t believe the two sites are enough and wants at least 10.

He expects to see the number of confirmed cases continue to rise as more results come back.

