Denton County reports first COVID-19 death, 13 new confirmed cases

Denton County health officials reported their first COVID-19 related death and announced 13 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

The Denton County Public Health Department announced Thursday the first death was a Lewisville man in his 40s who was hospitalized in Denton County. He was the county’s first case of community transmitted COVID-19.

“Today, as we announce the first death related to COVID-19, we want to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual. Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “I also want to firmly reiterate the importance of heeding the mandatory stay-at-home order Denton County issued this week. We need everyone to heed these orders and stay home. This virus spreads easily and can lead to severe symptoms and death.”

Thursday was the first day of Denton County’s stay at home order, closing all non-essential businesses and limiting travel.

Health officials also announced 13 new cases of COVID-19. It increases the countywide total to 83 confirmed cases.

Judge Eads also revealed there at least eight cases of COVID-19 at the Denton State Supported Living Center.

The facility houses some 400 residents with a variety of special needs. That's in addition to more than 14,000 staff members who provide care. The county judge says the state overnighted them several new test kits.

Because the state supported living center houses so many people in one location and COVID-19 cases continue to rise there, county officials and advocates are asking Gov. Greg Abbot to create a temporary hospital.

“All state supported centers will have a clinic in site due to the size of the resident population, but they are not going to be staffed or able to deal with a highly contagious situation,” said Dennis Borel with the Coalition of Texans with Disabilities. “And what we have to remember it’s a population with people with underlying conditions. So they are the people who have been identified nationwide as having the worst outcomes if they contract the virus.”

The Denton County judge says he in talks with Gov. Abbott about opening up that temporary hospital. He hopes to have a plan finalized Friday.

