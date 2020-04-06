COVID-19 continues to spread at Dallas County assisted living centers

article

There are now confirmed cases of COVID-19 at eight Dallas County assisted living centers and a psychiatric hospital.

Skyline Nursing Center in West Oak Cliff has 30 confirmed cases of the virus.

Edgemere in North Dallas has 10. Two of those patients died.

Monticello West, which is also in North Dallas, has four cases including one death.

The other Dallas County facilities with COVID-19 cases include The Reserve at Richardson, Westridge Nursing and Rehabilitation, Brentwood Place One, Saint Joseph Village, Villages of Dallas and Medical City Green Oaks.

Dallas County did not report any new deaths on Sunday but added 97 new cases. That brings the total to more than 1,100.

Dallas County also noted 28% of the patients admitted to hospitals have diabetes, a factor that makes them high-risk.

Tarrant County reported its 10th and 11th deaths over the weekend. They include a man with an underlying health condition and a woman who lived at an Arlington nursing home. There are more than 400 cases in Tarrant County.

Collin County has 268 cases with three deaths and there are more than 300 cases in Denton where seven people have died.

