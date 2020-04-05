Tarrant County confirms two more COVID-19 deaths, including one from assisted living center

article

Tarrant County Public Health confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, including an elderly woman who was living at an assisted living facility.

In total, Tarrant County now has 11 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus. The county reports having 404 total cases.

The new deaths were an elderly Fort Worth man with underlying health conditions and an elderly woman who was a resident at Heartis Arlington assisted living and memory care home.

Both contracted the coronavirus through community transmission.

Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said an investigation began at Heartis Arlington after someone there tested positive in late March.

They identified groups of people that needed to be tested, and after testing was completed, there were 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the center, including 11 residents and one staff member.

Those who tested positive are in self-quarantine.

Advertisement

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Dallas County reported 97 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 1,112.

Of those requiring hospitalization in Dallas County, 71 percent have been either over 60 years old or have had at least one high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition in 28 percent of hospitalized patients.

RELATED:

Track Texas coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

Tarrant County extends stay-at-home order until April 30

Dallas County coronavirus stay-at-home order extended until April 30, emergency declaration until May 20

Dallas County orders Hobby Lobby to close its local stores