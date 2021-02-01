COVID-19 claims the life of longtime North Texas educator

article

A longtime North Texas educator died of COVID-19 last week.

Abel Mojica taught and coached in the Dallas Independent School District for 16 years.

Then he moved to Grand Prairie Independent School District where he served as an assistant principal and principal at several schools before he retired in 2009.

Mojica continued to serve as an administrative substitute for 10 more years.

Family members confirmed he died from complications of COVID-19.

His funeral is Thursday at Fellowship Church of Royse City.