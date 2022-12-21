Plano man given life sentence for sexual abuse of 2 children

article

A 56-year-old Plano man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing two children for years.

Courtney Cochran was given the sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole after the jury found him guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, Cochran sexually abused two children for five years.

The abuse started when the victims were as young as five years old.

One of the victims told CPS about the abuse, which is when the other victim revealed information about the abuse as well.

The case was investigated, and both children were forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County.

This led to Cochran being arrested.