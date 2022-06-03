Court hearing to be held for Aaron Dean, charged in Atatiana Jefferson's death
FORT WORTH, Texas - A former Fort Worth police officer charged in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson has a court date as his murder trial approaches.
Aaron Dean's trial was supposed to start in January, but was pushed back until June.
Lawyers requested the delay because Dean's lead attorney was sick
Jury selection is expected to start in less than three weeks, on June 21.
If convicted, dean could be looking at life in prison.