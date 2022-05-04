Aaron Dean's murder trial will stay in Tarrant County, delayed until June

A judge has ruled the murder trial for a former Fort Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson will stay in Tarrant County. He also delayed the start of jury selection to June.

Former officer Aaron Dean is charged with murder in the 2019 shooting of Jefferson inside her mother’s home.

Dean was responding to the report of an open door, when he shot through a window, killing Jefferson.

Dean’s lawyers argued he could not find a fair and impartial jury in Tarrant County because of all the publicity in the case.

But the attorney representing Jefferson’s family disagreed and said the trial can be held here.

"It has to be a very specific set of circumstances that causes a change," said Lee Merritt, the Jefferson family attorney. "But it’s not enough just to have media coverage. It must be misinformation and they won’t be able to prove that."

The judge denied the change of venue request after several days of hearing arguments.

Defense lawyers also argued Dean’s lead attorney is seriously ill. They asked for another trial delay.

The judge ruled that the trial will be postponed, with jury selection set to start June 20.

The case was originally set to be tried in January, but was delayed because the defense said several of its expert witnesses had scheduling conflicts.