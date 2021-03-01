Court date set for Amber Guyger's appeal hearing

article

Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger will get a chance to overturn her murder conviction next month.

The court scheduled her appeals hearing for April 27.

Guyger was sentenced to 10 years for killing Botham Jean. She testified during her trial that she mistook Jean's apartment for her own and opened fire, believing Jean was an intruder.

Guyger's attorneys claim the evidence does not support a murder conviction.

They requested a lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide, which carries a punishment of 180 days to two years behind bars.