Couple delivers baby at home during Texas winter storm

Expectant parents may plan their delivery day for months but babies come on their own time – even in the middle of a winter storm.

Last week, Crystal Ford went into labor just as snow blanketed all of North Texas. Her midwife could not get to her home because of the icy roads so her husband had to step in to deliver their fifth daughter.

"For starters, I have four babies here. The ice is literally up to our door and I just really felt like we didn’t have a choice," Crystal said. "I typically labor pretty quickly so I knew we just had to get it done."

Chris Ford said he had to stay confident for his wife’s sake even though inside he felt overwhelmed.

"When I saw the worry and stress on Crystal’s face I was like, ‘Alright, it’s game time. You got to put that poker face on.’ And that’s what I tried to do. I hope I was able to alleviate a little bit of her stress. But, yes, it was an experience!" he said.

The couple did not have any help with the delivery but Chris was able to rely on a past experience. He was in the room with the midwife who delivered their fourth daughter.

"It was one of those things where we literally had to... we were remembering a lot of the things that we had did previously so we were kind of walking each other through it," he said.

Chris even remembered to get the camera out in time for baby Bella Zoe Ford’s birth.

"I was definitely in shock for a little bit. I couldn’t believe I actually did it, especially with no one here, no one medically here to help. But it was a rewarding experience. I’m a healthy person and everything’s just been smooth sailing," Crystal said.

Baby Bella is healthy and adorable. The family joked she went on eating, pooping and sleeping through the rest of the winter storm.