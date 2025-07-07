Country star Pat Green reveals "heartbreaking loss" after Central Texas floods

article

The Brief Country artist Pat Green announced on social media that his family experienced a "heartbreaking and deeply personal loss" during the recent Central Texas floods. Green stated his family is grieving alongside many other Texans affected by the widespread flooding. As a result, Green postponed his July 5 concert and extended prayers to those impacted by the floods in the Texas Hill Country.



Green decided to postpone his show scheduled for July 5, as he sent prayers to those affected by the floods in the Texas Hill Country.

"Our prayers go out to all the folks affected by the floods in the Texas Hill Country," Green wrote.

What you can do:

You can join FOX in supporting the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which will help provide relief to communities and with rebuilding efforts.

LINK: Click here for the site to make a donation .