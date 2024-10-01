Man arrested for attacking Richardson ISD bus driver: police

The Brief Dallas police believe they have the person in custody who attacked Richardson ISD bus driver Danny Senkow back in February. On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Corvonta Brooks. He's charged with injury to an elderly person. Senkow says Brooks never made any kind of demands before attacking him.



Dallas police announced an arrest for an assault on a Richardson ISD bus driver.

The assault happened on Skillman Street just north of 635 more than seven months ago, but police were recently able to identify the alleged attacker through social media.

Danny Senkow, a school bus driver of seven years, never expected that driving elementary school students would make him fear for his life. But that is what happened on Feb. 1.

"So out of control to the point where I could not drive safely," he recalled. "So by protocol, I had to pull my bus over and radio in for backup help and police."

Featured article

Senkow pulled over in the 9300 block of Skillman Street in Dallas to wait for police to help with the unruly students on the bus.

That's when Senkow says a man outside started pounding his fist on the door.

"Of course, I wouldn't open the door for him," he said.

Senkow moved the bus about 1,000 feet to a bus stop.

"And he grabbed open the doors and actually pulled them open, which I didn't think you could do in a school bus," he said.

Police say that man was 28-year-old Corvonta Brooks. Senkow used his left foot to try to push the intruder out.

"He grabbed my left ankle and dragged me out of the bus," he recalled. "And so all that weight was on the bone going into my hip. So it was kind of painful."

Senkow shared photos of the bruises he sustained. He says Brooks never made any kind of demand before assaulting him.

"He never said a word to me, but I think somebody on board the bus was related," he said.

According to the arrest affidavit, Brooks was identified through social media and then a photo lineup.

The affidavit says video from the school bus corroborated Senkow's account of what happened He says he was thankful to learn of Brooks' arrest.

"This hijacking of a school bus was pretty serious, and I got injured pretty bad," he said.

While Senkow did not finish his route that day, he says he managed to go back to work the next morning at 6 a.m. He is still a bus driver but now works for a different school district.