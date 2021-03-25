Coppell man admits using fraudulent PPP loans to buy luxury cars, homes

A North Texas man pleaded guilty to using millions of dollars meant for businesses affected by the pandemic to buy homes and cars.

The U.S. Justice Department said 55-year-old Dinesh Sah of Coppell admitted to submitting 15 fraudulent applications for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Sah received nearly $25 million in loans he said would be used to pay employees and help his businesses survive.

Instead, prosecutors said he used the money to buy homes in Texas and California, as well as luxury cars including a Bentley convertible.

Sah faces up to 30 years in prison.