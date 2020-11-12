Cook Children’s reinstates rules limiting visitors as COVID-19 cases spike

Cook Children's Medical Center is again restricting who can accompany patients at the hospital.

Only one caregiver will be allowed per patient inside the hospital because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County and North Texas.

This rule change means siblings and other visitors will not be allowed in the hospital.

Officials said the same rule was in place between March and October.

The hospital says the change removes about 200 people from the hospital per day, limiting potential exposure to staff and patients.

