Contractor charged with felony theft after allegedly taking $5,000+ for uninstalled garage doors

The Brief A contractor was arrested and charged with felony theft after allegedly taking over $5,100 for two garage doors that were never installed or delivered. Phillip Wayne Parsons, owner of Phoenix Garage & Gates, is accused of keeping the funds after canceling the job. The Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that contractor thefts are a growing offense and urging them to properly vet companies before hiring.



Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said this case stems from reports of individuals hiring contractors to perform services who failed to either perform or complete services as agreed.

What we know:

36-year-old Phillip Wayne Parsons faces a felony charge of theft of property $2,500 to $30,000, following an investigation of Phoenix Garage & Gates, owned by Parsons.

Phillip Wayne Parsons | Parker County Jail

The complainant reported he hired Parsons in Dec. 2024, to install two garage doors at two separate locations and paid Parsons $5,175. The complainant reported the doors were not delivered or installed after numerous attempts to contact the contractor and several attempts to obtain a refund were made. A refund was never issued.

Parsons told investigators he canceled the order when he encountered problems with issues at the second location but had not returned the funds to the victim.

What's next:

Parsons was booked into the Parker County Jail on Sept. 16.

Local perspective:

Sheriff Authier said contractor thefts seem to be a growing offense.

"There are good contractors out there," said Sheriff Authier. "We urge the public to properly vet any contractor and the terms of service before entering into a contract or service agreement."