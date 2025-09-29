Contractor arrested for allegedly stealing a $20K pool deposit in Parker County

article

The Brief A contractor hired in Parker County was arrested on felony charges for allegedly taking a $20,000 pool deposit without starting the work. Sergio Valencia, owner of Valencia Custom Pools, faces charges of theft and misappropriation of trust funds. Investigators found Valencia's company bank account had a negative balance after he allegedly deposited the victim's money.



Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested a contractor who is alleged to not complete services as agreed.

What we know:

54-year-old Sergio Valencia was arrested and charged with felony misappropriation of trust funds and theft of property after the complainant stated she hired Valencia Custom Pools, LLC, owned by Valencia, in March.

Sergio Valencia | Crowley PD

The complainant said she paid Valencia $20,000, who had not performed any work, and no supplies had been purchased or delivered after two months following her payment.

Valencia told investigators that he deposited the victim’s money, but Valencia Pools, LLC bank records showed a negative balance of -$12,296.19, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

Valencia was arrested by Crowley Police on Sept. 16, on a Parker County warrant.