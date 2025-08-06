Construction causes detours near DFW Airport's Terminal B entrance

The Brief DFW Airport is beginning a multi-phase construction project to replace bridges at Terminals A, B, and C, starting with Terminal B. Traffic patterns around Terminal B will change beginning Wednesday night, and a detour will be in effect. Travelers flying out of DFW are advised to add an extra 30-45 minutes to their trip to account for potential delays.



If you are traveling out of DFW Airport, you will need to factor in some extra time for construction delays.

It’s all part of the first of three phases in the International Parkway Project.

DFW Airport Construction

What we know:

Beginning around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the traffic pattern around Terminal B will change as construction crews begin the first phase of the International Parkway Project.

Over the next two days, crews are expected to demolish the existing flyover bridge into Terminal B. Then work begins on a new bridge.

Motorists coming into DFW Airport will notice a detour.

Big picture view:

The International Parkway Project includes three, 90-day phases to connect new bridges to Terminals A, B, and C.

The current bridges are original to the airport and need to be replaced. The new bridges will have right-hand exits from International Parkway into the terminals.

Terminal B is up first. Terminals A and C will follow.

What you can do:

"The only access into Terminal B will be from the southbound entrance to Terminal B from International Parkway. However, if you’re coming from the south, we ask that you U-turn before the north exit and you’ll join traffic to enter into Terminal B," said Rob Himler, a spokesman for DFW Airport. "Also when exiting Terminal A, all traffic will be exited to north International Parkway. But again, that U-turn will be there for any traffic for the airport out of the south."

If you want to avoid Terminal B traffic altogether over the next 90 days, Himler suggests checking into your American Airlines flight at any other terminal and then hopping on Skylink to get to your gate at Terminal B.

Using DART or TEXRail to get to the airport are other options.

Himler also recommends adding an extra 30 to 45 minutes of buffer time before your flight as a precaution.