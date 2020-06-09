Confederate soldiers monument to be taken down in Fort Worth

article

A Confederate soldiers monument in front of the Tarrant County Courthouse will be removed.

Tarrant County Commissioners voted 4-0, with one abstention, on Tuesday to take down the monument that was installed in 1953.

The monument will be moved into storage until officials can determine where it can be displayed again with historical context.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy paid for the monument’s creation and it was dedicated to Confederate soldiers from the Civil War and their descendants.

The vote came in the wake of continued protests from the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck.

RELATED: More George Floyd death coverage