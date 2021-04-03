Community Missionary Baptist Church in DeSoto continuing to help those in need as 'servants of God'

Many businesses and organizations are closed for Easter weekend, but the mission to fight hunger isn't stopping.

And it's still a main concern for much of North Texas as the pandemic wages on.

One church is looking to answer the call for help.

Adell Tavares and her little brother appear happy, and they are, but it only took a few moments at a DeSoto food drive Saturday to realize their struggle and how grateful Tavares was for assistance.

"Oh, it’s going to help a lot," she said. "He’s disabled and I’m unemployed, and I take care of him."

It’s a year of giving, with more to come, as Community Missionary Baptist Church has a mission to feed those who are struggling.

"This is something that’s ongoing and it’s indefinite," James Alexander Jr. said. "And we at Community Missionary Baptist Church, we know that we are servants of God."

They realized the need last March at the beginning of the pandemic, as many became unemployed. This weekend highlights an immediate need.

"Most food pantries were closed for the holiday [starting] Good Friday, but hunger doesn’t take a holiday, so we saw the need and continued to do what we do," Alexander said.

Some said it helped supplement their grocery bill, while others were helping out their neighbors.

"And I’m not only getting food for myself, I’m getting food for my neighbor also," Gerald Watson said.

Some just so happened to be driving by, and said it helped an immediate need.

"Just so that we could live, yeah, just so that we could make ends meet," Jennifer Stone said.

Everyone at Saturday’s event hopes the times continue turning toward a brighter day.

"And everything is opening up now, so we just keep praying for everybody," Tavares added.

In the meantime, the church, while distributing 18 pallets of food each Saturday beginning at 9 a.m., is extending its reach.

"We are distributing not only at this location, but outside of this location. We have two apartment complexes that we’re currently feeding right now, and we have eight pallets that are being delivered at David W. Carter High School for distribution. So we are throughout the city of Dallas," Stephen Jackson explained.

And they are accepting more volunteers.

"We haven’t missed a beat and they are faithful. At least 20-30 individuals come every Saturday," Alexander said.

Because more people are struggling to survive.

"Everything is so expensive," Tavares said.

Tavares said she lives off her retirement fund. She and her brother typically eat beans and cornbread.

"Whatever we can get that lasts," she said.

She believes that these faithful servants are truly doing the lord’s work.