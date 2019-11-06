Commissioners vote unanimously to make Ellis County 'Second Amendment Sanctuary County'

article

The Ellis County Commissioners’ Court voted unanimously to approve a resolution designating Ellis County a “Second Amendment sanctuary county.”

The resolution passed by a 4-0 vote on Tuesday.

An excerpt from the resolution states: “This Commissioners Court will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purpose of enforcing law that unconstitutionally infringes on the right of the people to keep and bear arms.”

According to a release from the county, the resolution - Article 1, Section 23 - protects citizens’ “inalienable and individual right to keep and bear arms.”

Last month, Hood County passed a similar resolution.

Other “Second Amendment sanctuary counties” in Texas include Edwards, Hudspeth, Presidio, Mitchell, Smith, and Parker counties