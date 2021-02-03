Collin County reports no major issues as they open more COVID-19 vaccination hubs

As Collin County expands its vaccine hubs, county leaders said they aren’t seeing the unauthorized appointments that are slowing down the process in neighboring counties.

As demand grows for the COVID-19 vaccine, Collin County opened two new vaccination hubs this week.

One is at Stonebriar Mall in Frisco, and the other is at Sam Johnson Recreation Center in Plano.

The city of Frisco turned an old Sears into a large vaccination site.

"My parents have already gotten theirs because they are 65 and older," Katie Kavanaugh said. "My brother and I are both asthmatic. My brother has gotten his in Denton County, and I am getting mine today."

The Frisco site is run differently than the other five in the county, as it does not use the county waitlist.

Instead, online registration opens up each evening for the next day.

"Every day, we are taking appointments for the following day, where you will get your confirmed time," Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheyney said.

This week, the state provided Collin County with nearly 43,000 doses to be split between six locations.

The county had only received 44,000 in the first seven weeks of the rollout.

"We started out with 7,800. We handed out 1,000 [Tuesday]," Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland said.

While the lines looked intimidating, people said they were in and out in less than 30-40 minutes.

"Physically, I feel great. Emotionally, I am so ready to get back to normal," John Seidl said. "I am excited this is happening. To see all these people, each person is one step closer to normalcy.

"I’m a 6th grade math teacher, and with the exposure to kids every day, it was important for my parents and to my husband and family, they felt like this was very important for me," Kavanaugh added.

More than 242,000 people are on County County’s waitlist.

The McKinney location has been open for two weeks.

Mayor George Fuller said they haven’t had any major issues.

"The need is huge. We’ve had hundreds of thousands sign up on the county sheet," he said. "We also have many out there who don’t have access to computers. We are identifying those people and most of those fall under the very vulnerable population."

Collin County Judge Chris Hill said they don’t expect to receive such a large shipment next week, but they hope to continue to tackle the large waitlist.