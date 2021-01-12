Collin County preparing to open vaccine mega center

article

A vaccine mega center is coming to Collin County.

The Commissioner’s Court approved a contract Monday with Curative Medical Associates, which is the same company that has been handling the COVID-19 testing in the county.

The county did not say where the mega center will be or when it will open.

Commissioners hope it will be able to vaccinate up to 6,000 people a day.

Nearly 90,000 people in Collin County are registered to get the COVID-19 vaccine.