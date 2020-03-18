Collin County man, 64, dies from COVID-19 coronavirus
PLANO, Texas - A 64-year-old Plano man is the first COVID-19-related death reported in Collin County.
Collin County Judge Chris Hill confirmed that the man died at a local hospital on Tuesday from an underlying medical condition.
After his death, it was found that he was infected with COVID-19.
He was not one of the nine cases previously confirmed in Collin County.
An Arlington man, 77, who lived in the Texas Masonic Retirement Center was the first North Texas man to die from COVID-19.

