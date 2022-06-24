Collin County congressional candidate indicted for impersonating a public servant

article

The vice president of the Dallas Police Association and current Republican candidate for a new congressional district in Collin County has been indicted for impersonating a public servant.

The charge against Frederick Frazier is a third-degree felony. He was booked and released from the Richardson Police Department Friday.

Frazier had been under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. A Collin County grand jury returned the indictment.

The Dallas Police Department placed him on administrative leave.

The charge stems from allegations previously reported in Rolling Stone Magazine.

According to the article, Frazier's Republican challenger in the primary, Paul Chabot, alleged Frazier pretended to be a city employee at a Walmart and instructed Chabot's campaign signs to be taken down.

Frazier eventually won the primary.