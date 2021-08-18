Collin Co. Republican Party: ‘Most people at Gov. Abbott campaign event were likely vaccinated’

The head of the Collin County Republican Party says he believes most of the people at Monday's crowded event headlined by Gov. Greg Abbott were vaccinated.

That's because the event was held at a 55-plus community.

The governor announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, just one day after the event.

"I’ve been getting some calls saying, ‘Haha! You Republicans got your just desserts.’ But the governor is a human being. Have respect for anybody," said Collin County Republican Party Executive Director Neal Katz. "I would pray for the governor just as I would pray for anyone else who had COVID."

The Collin County Republican Party says the Heritage Ranch Republican Club is one of the biggest in the county. About 150 to 180 people show up each month to hear from speakers.

Katz says it was up to each individual whether to wear a mask during the event.

Abbott says he has no symptoms but took antibodies meant to keep sick people out of the hospital as a precaution.

