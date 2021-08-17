Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

article

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

His office made the announcement and comes as Abbott has been engaged in a battle with local officials around the state about COVID-19 containment measures.

Abbott was fully vaccinated earlier this year, making his positive result a breakthrough case of the virus.

A press release from the governor’s office said Abbott is receiving the Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment.

His office said Abbott is "in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms." Abbott’s wife tested negative for the virus.

A video posted on social media showed Abbott at a large indoor gathering in Collin County on Monday night. He attended a meeting of the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch. There are no mask mandates and no one was seen choosing to wear a mask in the video clip or other photos.

Abbott's positive case comes as the delta variant and low vaccination numbers in Texas has resulted in another wave in the pandemic.

Just 45% of Texans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The seven-day positivity rate average hit 17.8% on Sunday, with more than 5,300 new cases reported Monday.

