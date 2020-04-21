Colleyville lifts restrictions on churches, salons and other non-essential businesses

article

The city of Colleyville is moving forward with relaxing restrictions on businesses before Tarrant County and the state of Texas do the same.

Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton amended the city’s disaster proclamation effective Monday.

It allows churches to reopen while following social distancing guidelines and allows small group gatherings of 10 people or less even if they are not related.

The proclamation also allows non-essential businesses to reopen their doors and stores as long as social distancing guidelines are followed. Restaurants can reopen their patio areas as long as there is space between tables.

Places like gyms, salons and massage businesses can reopen for one-on-one service by appointment only.

The changes come despite the fact that Tarrant County’s stay-at-home order remains in effect through April 30.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday began loosening some restrictions on medical procedures and retail, allowing “retail-to-go” beginning on Friday. But, he said health officials advised it would not be safe for students to return to school campuses until the fall.

“We will prepare a phased-in strategy to reopen Texas in a safe way," Abbott said.

The governor is expected to announce additional openings on April 27.

